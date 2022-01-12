I quit my job as an optician to act as a PUPPY on OnlyFans, where I earn over £700,000 a year.

I gave up my job as an optician to pretend to be a PUPPY on OnlyFans, where I earn over £700,000 per year.

A WOMAN who quit her job as an optician to join OnlyFans and pretend to be a puppy now earns more than £700,000 per year.

Jenna Phillips, 21, aka “Puppy Girl Jenna,” quit her job as an optician to pursue a six-figure income chasing after balls and eating dog food for paying subscribers.

Jenna crawls on the pavement with a leash around her neck in her most recent video, which has 9.5 million views.

She comes to a halt when she notices another woman chained to a barrier like a dog.

Jenna is led away by a man who appears to be controlling her as she approaches. The pair engage in some feisty barking as she approaches.

“No, no, no,” the man is overheard saying.

Let’s get this party started.

Now let’s get started.

Let’s go, Jenna!”

She raises her eyes to the man, who commands, “Keep walking, Jenna.”

“Lucky I was being held back,” Jenna wrote in the caption.

Jordan Belfort, the millionaire known as the “real Wolf of Wall Street,” was intrigued by the strange video.

“What universe is this?” he inquired.

Jenna’s strange fetish caught the attention of others.

“With everything that’s been going on, we need a hard reset on humanity,” one person said.

“Everything is done for money,” said another.

“I’m loving this,” a third said, “but she needs more training…who leaves their pet outside alone?”

Jenna, an optician in Austin, Texas, started an OnlyFans account while working as one.

She told Vice that she only posted “vanilla content” for a month before being persuaded to try the “pet play” fetish by two men in Chicago.

Jenna went on to upload kinky “pet play” videos under the name ‘thatpuppygirl,’ charging fans £15 a month to watch her walk around on a lead, chase after balls, and eat dog food while wearing a collar, which she admitted she always wanted to be a vet during a podcast appearance.

“I feel like a dog,” she said.

I just want to run around and play, roll around, play fetch, get head scratches, and roll around.

Everything.

“At first, I acted like a puppy, but not in a sexual way.

When I was younger, I used to pretend to be a puppy.

“I adore compliments.

‘Good girl,’ I adore hearing.

Every time I see it, my heart melts.”

“When it comes to pet play, the majority of girls prefer kittens, foxes, or rabbits, and the majority of puppies belong to men,” she continued.

“When I first got into pet play, I thought about it for a long time.

I have the impression…

