‘I really wish I was in school right now,’ says a Canadian boy as he shovels snow.

‘I wish I was in school right now,’ says a Canadian boy in a viral video of him shoveling snow.

“Right now, I really wish I was in school.”

That was the response of a young boy in Canada who was being interviewed while shoveling snow, and the video has since gone viral.

Narcity Toronto reports that the city was recently hit by a heavy snowstorm that completely covered all sidewalks and driveways.

It also forced local schools to close for the day, though some kids probably appreciated their extra day off more than others.

Enter Carter Trozzolo, a young Toronto resident who caught CTV News’ attention and whose interview was unquestionably one of the most relatable ever captured on camera.

The 30-second clip, which has since gone viral, cuts between a news reporter and Carter, the latter sounding less than enthusiastic about the daunting task ahead of him.

The boy sighs like a wary housewife the entire time, his name tag at the bottom of the screen labeled “Exhausted” by the news station.

Apart from wishing for school, the poor kid moans despondently that he shovels “for my neighbors, friends, and probably strangers.”

Many viewers identified with the young Carter, whose trials and tribulations struck a chord deep within the hearts of anyone who has ever been forced to work hard labor by their parents as a child.

One Twitter user writes, “I saw him on the news last night and laughed.”

“I can’t imagine the agony of having to shovel all that snow.”

His anguish was palpable to me.

“That’s hilarious!”

“I hope someone fed him or gave him a few dollars for his good deeds,” one person says.

We’re with you, lady.