I rented an Airbnb for a friend and ended up with a £5k bill after they left burnt cushions and dog feces behind.

A WOMAN was left with a bill for (dollar)6,864 (£5,079) after booking an Airbnb for a friend, who then trashed it.

On TikTok, they went by the handle egooorls69 and shared their horror story, which included her mate leaving burned pillows and dog poo behind.

“When you lend your friend money and rent them an Airbnb and they ghost you and this happens,” she captioned the video, which has since been deleted.

She then shared a screenshot of Trish, an Airbnb host, requesting the astronomical amount in damages.

The follow-up video, which was also removed, showed some of the damage that had been done.

According to Daily Dot, this included sofa cushions that had been thrown onto the fire, leaving huge burn marks.

Her friend also strewn ash from the fire throughout the house and allowed her dog to poop inside.

Users on TikTok were appalled to learn that her friend not only trashed the place, but also signed the guest book with her name to try to deflect blame.

The video had been viewed over 1.4 million times before it was removed.

“This is why I never help anyone,” one person said.

The woman responded in the comments section, saying the Airbnb owner was “very nice” about it and that she understood she wasn’t the one who caused the damage.

Some people claimed that the damages were exorbitant for the amount of damage done, and that they should file a complaint with Airbnb.

Others, on the other hand, suggested that the costs could have included not only the damage but also the loss of earnings while the location was being repaired.

Another woman claimed her Airbnb rental was filthy and had broken furniture, and she posted photos of it on TikTok.