I rescued my wife and sister-in-law from the wreckage of a candle factory that had been destroyed by a tornado.

My wife and sister-in-law were rescued from the wreckage of a candle factory that had been obliterated by a tornado.

Brian Brooks, an MMA fighter, said he was at home with his daughter and granddaughter on Friday night when his wife called and said she was trapped.

Tornadoes ripped through the area, and Brooks, his daughter, and granddaughter hid in their home, according to Fox News.

He jumped in his truck and drove over to the candle factory as soon as he received the call, hoping to save the rest of his family.

“It’s a miracle I found them at all.”

He told the outlet, “I don’t know how it happened.”

Hundreds of tornadoes ripped through four states over the weekend, wreaking havoc and killing at least 74 people in Kentucky.

When Brooks arrived at the candle factory, the structure had been leveled, and he could hear people screaming.

“It was like the worst war movie you’ve ever seen on TV, with people screaming so loudly that you couldn’t see them in the dark,” he explained.

He began climbing through the rubble, “just helping everyone I could,” he told the outlet.

His sister-in-law, who was crushed under the rubble with his wife, eventually spotted him.

He claimed that she became enraged when she saw his “crazy shoes” and began yelling.

Brooks said, “I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ and I started pulling.”

Brooks was able to rescue his sister-in-law and wife from the rubble with the help of some nearby officers who had a crowbar.

The two were taken to the hospital for a few days before being released on Monday, according to Brooks.

“A little banged up, bruised, sore, and just a lot of heartache,” he said.

“They didn’t think they’d ever see us again,” he continued.

“I’m so thankful… I just want to say my prayers for everyone who hasn’t been as fortunate.”

After the tornadoes ripped through the building, eight people were confirmed dead.

President Joe Biden promised that the federal government would cover all recovery costs over the next month during a visit to Kentucky on Wednesday.

He promised, “We’re going to make sure you get all the help you need.”

Thousands of people in the United States are still without power, heat, or running water days after 30 tornadoes ripped through four states.

So far, a total of 88 people have died.