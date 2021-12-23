‘I saw these dads who were trying to hold it together but were crying out for help,’ says the Christmas appeal.

‘I saw these dads who were trying to keep it together but crying out for help,’ says the Christmas appeal.

Mike and his wife Sharon have a 12-year-old son named Joseph, who has Tay-Sachs disease.

The Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity and its fathers’ group, which meets once a month, have been of great assistance to them.

It’s difficult to talk about the difficulties you face every day when you have a seriously ill child.

“If you meet someone who doesn’t have that experience,” Mike Turner said, “you have to spend the first half of the conversation explaining your situation.”

“I don’t understand why things are so difficult.”

Mike and Sharon, from Kirby Lonsdale, have a 12-year-old son Joseph, who has Tay-Sachs disease, which causes his nerves to stop working properly and causes serious health problems.

The Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, which provides emotional and practical support to families who have a child with a life-threatening or terminal illness and which the i supports with its Christmas Appeal this year, has assisted them.

Mike has been a member of a new local group established by the charity for dads in similar situations to meet over the last 18 months.

Mike, who works at a builder’s merchants near Lancaster, Lancashire, said he was initially sceptical of the dads’ group because he almost always returns home to help Joseph.

Mike explained, “We have a little boy, he’s 12 now, and he has a terminal illness.”

“I work full-time and leave early every other Saturday, as well as every other Saturday until noon.”

I’m not spending enough time with my wife and son.”

He was persuaded to join the group by Sharon.

“I wasn’t interested because I’d done everything myself.”

I’m already swamped with obligations.

“I’m thankful for it now because it’s been extremely beneficial.”

“I’ve also been doing this for a long time, so I’ve accumulated knowledge that can assist other fathers.”

It’s difficult to adapt to a new situation.

It doesn’t get any better, but you’ve learned something new and may be able to help others.”

Once a month, the Rainbow Trust fathers’ group meets.

“We’ve chatted on Zoom during Covid when it’s been lockdown, which has been helpful,” Mike says.

“Aside from that, we’ve done quizzes, gone out to eat, and gone to the pub.”

