I sold everything I owned and moved into a motorhome at the age of 60 to travel the country and promote positive aging.

At the age of 60, I sold everything I owned and moved into a motorhome to travel the country and promote positive aging.

What could possibly go wrong, I reasoned? A global pandemic was only the beginning.

When the enormity of what I had chosen to do began to sink in, I was sitting on the floor of my flat in Tunbridge Wells, looking at my belongings strewn about and packed in boxes.

I was overcome by a terrifying feeling for a brief moment.

I had quit my job at the BBC after 30 years as a presenter, reporter, and producer in television and radio, and I was selling my house and most of my possessions to embark on the biggest adventure of my life in a motorhome, with no real plan of what I would do or where I would go.

Fear faded quickly, and excitement took its place.

What had prompted me to make such a drastic change in my life? I had a beautiful home, a well-paying job, and an active social life with a great group of friends.

I took a gap year from work just before I turned 50, when my daughter started university, to backpack around the world on my own.

During that year, I was ecstatic.

I hung out with people of all ages and felt unaffected by my age.

I realized that I didn’t require much to be content.

Simultaneously, I was growing disillusioned with how we were all living.

So many of us worked long hours to earn money to buy things we didn’t really need, and those long hours left us with little quality time with our families and friends.

We seemed to be getting it all wrong, in my opinion.

Menopause was a problem for me when I returned to work after backpacking.

I lost track of who I was and became enraged at the world, as well as weepy.

As an older woman in society, I felt marginalized and bullied, and I wondered what the future held for me in my sixties.

My older sister died of lung cancer at the age of 53 during this time, and her death was a shock to me.

I realized something was wrong when I found myself crying in the restroom at work.

