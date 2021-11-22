I struggled to tell my children about our divorce, just as Adele did, but I’m proud of the new life we’ve created.

According to Helen Thorn, there is happiness on the other side of honest conversation and lots of love.

I had no intention of co-parenting my children, and divorce was something I dreaded as a married woman.

I didn’t think I’d be able to cope or survive on my own.

We lone parents are strong, resilient, free, and happy, I’ve learned.

Sure, we’re exhausted and juggling multiple responsibilities, but dammit, we’re proud of ourselves.

All of this, however, necessitates effort and frequent communication with your children.

When Adele discussed her divorce from Simon Konecki in an interview with Oprah for her TV special Adele: One Night Only last week, my heart broke for her.

Her new album, 30, was written during her breakup, and she revealed that the hit single “Go Easy On Me” is a message to her son, Angelo, explaining why she and his father divorced.

“I’m so sorry if what I’ve done makes you feel sad,” she sings in the song “My Little Love.”

I vividly recall the day 18 months ago when we informed our children that their father and I were divorcing.

About two weeks after our marriage had abruptly ended, my ex and I decided to carry out the deed.

I’d been holding back my tears and betrayal anger for a fortnight, and now it was time to let go and reveal our future plans.

“We are about to break your hearts, this isn’t fair, this isn’t your choice and this wasn’t my choice,” I remember thinking as I looked at my children, who were eight and eleven at the time, laughing and watching TV.

But I put on a brave face, took a few deep breaths, and put a huge bowl of Skittles on the kitchen table.

All four of us sat down, and my ex and I took turns speaking, gently telling them how our family was changing and how much they were loved.

Naturally, there were tears and a slew of questions, such as, “Why?”

