I testified to help the prosecution convict Louise Woodward for murder, but I later changed my mind, according to the doctor.

A DOCTOR has described how, after testifying to assist the prosecution in sending Louise Woodward to prison for murder, he changed his mind.

In 1997, the teen nanny was found guilty of murdering Matthew Eappen, an eight-month-old baby, by shaking him to death. She was sentenced to life in prison.

After the judge downgraded the verdict to manslaughter, she was released 279 days later in a shocking decision.

Twenty-five years later, opinions remain divided about what happened on that fateful day when Louise, then 18 years old and from Elton in Cheshire, was looking after two children at their US home near Boston, Massachusetts.

Expert prosecution witnesses testified at her trial that Matthew’s injuries, which included a cracked skull, showed the “triad” of symptoms consistent with him being violently shaken.

Dr. Patrick Barnes, a shaken baby expert, testified that this was the “classic model” of SBS, dismissing the defense’s claim that Matthew’s injuries occurred earlier.

The Killer Nanny: Did She Do It?, a new Channel 4 documentary, reveals that the doctor has since changed his mind — and that the science behind the diagnosis of SBS is flawed.

“I was very strong, that it had to be shaken baby syndrome,” he said in the three-parter, which begins tonight.

“I can’t give evidence that would convict Louise Woodward beyond a reasonable doubt right now.”

That was something I shouldn’t have done.”

Dr. Barnes now believes that rigid training around SBS is to blame for previous mistakes, and regrets dismissing the theory of an older injury during Louise’s trial.

“My teachers taught me that shaken baby syndrome causes the so-called triad of symptoms,” he explained.

“We wouldn’t believe the (other) story because we were prejudiced by the triad representing shaken baby syndrome.”

Others, on the other hand, disagree.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Louise Woodward was responsible for Matthew’s death,” prosecutor lawyer Gerry Leone told the Sun.

“To create a story that would steer the evidence away from Louise Woodward, the defense used disjointed and sometimes random facts.”

“However, 12 people who had never met before concluded that she was responsible beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Since then, the debate over shaken baby syndrome has continued in both the UK and the US.

Some experts believe Matthew’s triad of symptoms — bleeding on the brain, swelling of the brain, and bleeding in the eyes — point to intentional abuse.

However, critics argue that these symptoms could be caused by a variety of factors, such as accidental falls or rare genetic conditions.

Since 1995, Clive Stafford Smith, a British human rights lawyer, has represented parents and carers accused of SBS.

