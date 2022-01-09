‘I think a bandit stole them,’ says a 6-year-old calling 911 to report her Barbie and Baby Shark missing.

A worried 6-year-old in Pell City, Alabama, dialed 911 for assistance in locating her missing toys.

The call was placed by Addie Cooper to St.

On December 1, Clair County 911 emergency dispatch received a call from a caller.

4, requesting assistance in locating her Barbie doll and Baby Shark toy.

The call was broadcast live on WVTM 13 in West Virginia.

“Hello,” she said, explaining that her mother was in the shower and that some of her toys were missing.

The operator waited patiently for a list of all the missing toys.

“Are you aware of their whereabouts?” says the narrator.

Addie made an educated guess.

She stated, “I believe they were stolen by a bandit.”

Liz Haynes, Addie’s mother, explained that the toys weren’t stolen; she had donated them to a thrift store in the hopes of getting rid of a few toys before the holidays.

Liz was getting ready for a Christmas party when Addie called.

Liz was handed a phone by Addie that she thought couldn’t make calls.

She explained, “I didn’t think about it.”

“What a vivid imagination this child has.”

I turned white when I realized what had happened.”

Freddie Turrentine, St. Vincent de Paul’s operations administrator

Clair County dispatch said it’s not uncommon for 911 dispatchers to receive calls from children, though this one lasted a little longer because the operator wanted to make sure the child was okay.