‘I think you can characterize it as a watershed event,’ say US surgeons who implant a pig heart into a human patient.

In a medical first, doctors transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life, and three days later, a Maryland hospital said he’s doing well.

While it’s too early to say whether the procedure will work, it’s an important step forward in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants.

The transplant, according to doctors at the University of Maryland Medical Center, demonstrated that a heart from a genetically modified animal can function in the human body without rejection.

The patient, David Bennett, 57, was aware that there was no guarantee that the experiment would succeed, but he was dying, ineligible for a human heart transplant, and had no other choice, according to his son.

“It was either die or do this transplant,” she explained.

I desire to live.

Bennett said a day before the surgery, “I know it’s a gamble, but it’s my last resort,” according to a statement released by the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

Because there is a severe shortage of human organs available for transplant, scientists are experimenting with animal organs.

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, which oversees the country’s transplant system, there were just over 3,800 heart transplants in the US last year, a record number.

“If this works, there will be an inexhaustible supply of these organs for patients in need,” Dr.

Muhammad Mohiuddin, the animal-to-human transplant program’s scientific director.

However, previous attempts at such transplants, known as xenotransplantation, have failed, owing to the fact that the animal organ was quickly rejected by the patients’ bodies.

In 1984, a dying infant named Baby Fae was given a baboon heart and lived for 21 days.

The difference this time was that the Maryland surgeons used a heart from a pig that had been gene-edited to remove a sugar in its cells that causes organ rejection to happen so quickly.

“I believe it can be described as a watershed moment,” Dr.

The Maryland transplant, according to David Klassen, UNOS’ chief medical officer.

Members of the surgical team show the pig heart for transplantation into patient David in this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine

