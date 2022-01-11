I thought I was going to die when I gave birth to a stillborn girl in the prison toilet after the staff mistook my labor for my period.

I thought I was going to die when I gave birth to a stillborn girl in the prison toilet after the staff mistook my period for my period.

A WOMAN gave birth to a stillborn baby on her own in a prison toilet after a nurse told her that her labor was just a painful period.

When Louise Powell, then 30, began having contractions at HMP Styal in June 2020, she had no idea she was pregnant.

She screamed, “I think I’m dying,” as she gave birth to her premature daughter Brooke in a Cheshire jail bathroom.

When Louise began bleeding, staff made a “serious error of judgment,” according to a review.

The mother discovered her daughter had died only after she was taken to the hospital, and she claims no one at the prison performed CPR or attempted to assist her.

“The pain of Brooke’s death will never leave me,” Louise, who didn’t think she’d be able to conceive, has told BBC Newsnight.

“I’ll never forgive the prison for abandoning me when I cried out for help.

“I felt like I was going to die.”

“I was having a medical emergency and should have received immediate assistance.”

Instead, I was on my own.

“I want Brooke to get justice so that no other woman has to go through this hell in prison.”

Louise spoke out just months after a damning report revealed that a newborn baby died at HMP Bronzefield in Middlesex after a teenage girl gave birth alone despite begging for help.

“The people who were supposed to look after us let me and Brooke down,” Louise explained.

“I just feel like it could have been avoided if it had been taken more seriously.”

Louise had a “terrifying, painful, and traumatic experience,” according to prisons and probation ombudsman Sue McAllister.

“Deeply sad and distressing,” she said of the case.

Over the course of two hours, prison staff called the duty nurse three times to express their concerns about Louise.

However, no one came to see her, and it was determined that she was going through a difficult period.

It’s unclear whether the baby, who weighed only 2.5 pounds when she was born, would have survived if her mother had been taken to the hospital.



When Louise gave birth, she had been in prison for three and a half months.

“This was a really shocking case, it was a very sad case,” Ms McAllister told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “We’re very grateful to Ms Powell for sharing her experience with us, and there will be significant learning.”

“What we discovered is that Ms Powell was unaware she was pregnant until the baby was delivered, and that no one who came into contact with her at Styal, including her roommate, knew she was pregnant until the baby was delivered.”

