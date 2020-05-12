“I took 1.5 hours instead of fifteen minutes to go to work”

Geneva

This Monday, cross-border workers had to have patience to go to work. The situation should improve in the coming days, according to the Federal Customs Administration.

In Meyrin, motorists found themselves in traffic jams on Monday morning. Reader-reporter

“This morning, I took 1.5 hours to cover three kilometers.” Like many cross-border commuters, this Genevese resident in Thoiry (F) had to take his patience to get to work on Monday. Leaving the Meyrin border crossing at around 7 a.m., he found himself stuck in the queues. “Normally, there are already traffic jams, but there it was extremely complicated,” he continues. In recent times, around 8:00 am, the worst time, I used to spend fifteen minutes door to door to go to Acacias. “

“According to our observations, the traffic was intense, even very intense, but it remained fluid despite everything,” said Donatella Del Vecchio, spokesman for the Federal Customs Administration (AFD). The waiting times at the various posts in the canton were, on May 11, “below those observed during periods outside Covid-19,” she said. Traffic has certainly increased by 20% compared to last Monday, but it remains 10% lower than usual traffic. Across customs, the average wait was between 5 and 60 minutes Monday morning, according to AFD estimates. Promotions

Bottle neck effect

Donatella Del Vecchio recalls the “bottle neck effect” induced by road infrastructure (roundabout, tunnel, etc.) upstream and downstream of border posts, which, with the decrease in the number of lanes, has an effect on traffic, much more than customs controls. These are no longer systematic since May 11. “We have moved on to risk-based controls, which can be reduced if necessary, but still in compliance with the federal provisions linked to Covid-19,” continues Donatella Del Vecchio. The device is used to the maximum to facilitate traffic. For example, we are trying to open up several control channels. ”

While some customs have been used more often than others, such as in Perly or Meyrin in particular, others, reopened since that day, have not operated at their full capacity. “The load shedding effect on these smaller customs authorities should unfold more in the coming days,” explains Donatella Del Vecchio. We also found that people came earlier on Monday, she added. For fear of traffic jams, some therefore found themselves in traffic jams. There should be a better geographical distribution and in time over the next few days. ”