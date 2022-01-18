I tried the Plant Kitchen range from Marks and Spencer, and one product in particular blew me away.

I tried the Plant Kitchen range from Marks and Spencer, and one product in particular wowed me.

If you’re interested in participating in Veganuary and want to try Marks and Spencer’s Plant Kitchen range, here are my recommendations.

Many people begin a health kick and lifestyle change in January, with some avoiding sugar and others going to the gym.

However, many people are currently participating in Veganuary and eliminating many items in order to help themselves, animals, and the environment.

Veganuary (a combination of vegan and January) is a month-long campaign in which people pledge to give up all animal-based products in favor of a plant-based diet.

Alternatively, it could simply mean experimenting with new vegan dishes or participating in ‘Meat Free Monday.’

Marks and Spencer, for example, has launched a new vegan range that has been praised by both vegans and non-vegans.

As someone who is lactose intolerant (lucky me), I find that dairy is present in many of the foods I enjoy eating, such as cheese, ready meals, or a quick sandwich on the go, and I miss them.

So, armed with a £50 voucher courtesy of MandS, I went out and bought everything I could to give their range a fair chance.

I was able to buy a total of 16 items for £50 (plus 33 pence).

Here are some examples:

No Chicken – £3.50 Sweet n’ Sour

Each portion size was more than enough for one person, and I would have happily eaten the leftovers the next day.

The pizza can easily be shared by four people, and the pasta by two or three more.

I attempted to eat the pasta by myself, but quickly realized that my eyes were much larger than my stomach.

Because of the number of chicken pieces in the Sweet and Sour No Chicken, it’s best for one person unless you’re willing to split seven chicken pieces between two people.

While the ice cream comes in a standard tub, the cake jar is quite large.

Overall, the value for money vs. portion sizes is quite good.

One of the ‘Big Four’ supermarkets is within walking distance of my home.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.