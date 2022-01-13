I used to be afraid to check my bank balance, but I’m finally facing my fear of money.

I used to be afraid of checking my bank account balance, but I’m finally facing my money phobia.

I feel like I am making progress for the first time in a long time.

Money is a huge issue for me.

Not the cashflow kind, but the inability to do more than the bare minimum with it.

I feel panicked and drenched in fear just thinking about it gives me a rush of emotions.

This can be traced back to three key events.

The first was being unable to repay a student overdraft.

The second was spending beyond my means in my twenties, accumulating about £12,000 in debt, the majority of which was spent trying to keep up with my friends who had much better paying jobs than me.

The third task was to manage my late husband’s debt, which totaled more than £30,000 and was accumulated while he was battling a drug addiction.

In 2019, I discussed how I attempted to address it.

I went to a money workshop and saw a financial empowerment coach (which was a huge step for me).

Until the pandemic knocked me off course, I felt like I was on the right track.

During the first lockdown, I, like many others, had to go into firefighting mode and focus on the immediate needs, such as suspending my mortgage, prioritizing which bills to pay, and setting up longer-term projects to create some stability.

Despite the fact that we were in our third lockdown at the start of 2021, things began to calm down, and I was able to focus on my finances.

However, it had been far too long since I had felt good about it, and now The Fear had taken hold.

I knew I needed to take a systematic approach to money management.

This is, however, where I ran into trouble.

Friends flooded me with advice on how I could simply invest on my own.

It seemed ambitious for someone who has trouble splitting a bill properly, but I tried it and was completely overwhelmed by YouTube videos and all of the new Instagram investment accounts that have popped up.

There is a great deal of anxiety among people who have been in serious debt about making poor financial decisions, and I’m not sure this is adequately acknowledged in empowering talk about investments.

It didn’t work for me –.

