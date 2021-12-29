I used to work as a bus driver, and these are the most revolting things I’ve ever seen – people leaving the most revolting items behind.

People leave the most revolting items behind. I used to drive a bus, and these are the most revolting things I’ve ever seen.

Charmane Isabella, from Leeds, discovered the gruesome finds after inspecting her bus after each shift and discovering a variety of items.

The former bus driver was almost fired after posting videos of the heinous acts, and he even claims that a passenger smeared their own feces on the bus seats.

Charmane, a TikTok star, has called her customers “nasty” for the items they leave behind.

She discovered rotting fruit, empty cans and tubs of Vaseline, as well as a used tampon and sanitary towel.

Viewers were “disgusted” by the videos on her TikTok account, which has 880k followers and over 45 million likes.

Her “shocking” findings have gotten her 15k likes and millions of views, with empty fast food containers being the most common debris left behind.

She also claims that the more “interesting” finds are always found on the top deck of the double deckers, out of sight.

“I almost got fired for posting these videos,” she said, “but now that I don’t work there, I can post whatever I want.”

“Let’s see what’s been left on my bus today,” she continued.

Vaseline was required, as my lips were extremely dry.

“I’m thinking a top to layer up and keep warm.”

Now we come to the part where all the interesting stuff happens, Maccie’s garbage, of course.

“There was nothing left for me to eat, which was disappointing because I was hungry, hunny.”

“Then I found two quid and decided to go to Greggs and get some food.”

After discovering a used sanitary towel, Charmane complained about a customer “wasting chocolate” and “it’s like someone knew it was my last week because wtf is this again.”

A rotting apple core and a used tampon were shown in a second video captioned “this was the one that got me in the most trouble.”

“At first glance, actually pretty clean,” Charmane said in the video. “Downstairs, actually pretty clean.”

“Dutty apple empty Red Bull can – it’s supposed to give you wings, but I got stuck in traffic for hours and almost weeded myself.”

“What I saw next astounds me.”

I believe this is the most disturbing thing I’ve ever witnessed on my bus.

This is disgusting.

“Some of you are nastier than others.”

Charmane no longer works for Arriva, so the company declined to comment.