I used to work as a flight attendant, and this is the part of the plane cabin crew that I despise the most.

It isn’t economy class, as you might expect, but rather first class.

Former flight attendant Kat Kamalani revealed that cabin crew members despise working in the front of the plane.

In a Tiktok video that has nearly 90,000 views, she made the claim.

“Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a first-class or business-class flight attendant?” she asked.

“So, at the company where I worked, everyone is qualified to be a first-class flight attendant – that means you can be a first-class flight attendant if you’re flying domestically or within the United States, and you actually bid for that position.”

“However, let me tell you that most flight attendants despise that job.”

Former cabin crew member Heather Wilde agreed with Kat and stated that the work is far more straightforward in economy.

Heather said working in first class made her feel “like a sky waitress,” as previously reported by Infosurhoy Travel.

“When flying economy, everything was simple – the most senior flight attendant on the plane would handle all of the announcements, paperwork, and stocking, in addition to everyone’s duties of completing the drinksnack service, aisle checks, and so on,” she wrote on Quora.

“There was no time to rest in a first-class experience because you had to be able to cater to every passenger every minute of the flight while also making all of the required announcements at the right times.”

“It made me feel like a sky waitress,” she says.

“Serving 100 people in economy class is better than serving 16 people in business class any day,” said flight attendant Nuralia Mazlan.

“Passengers eat their meal and don’t complain, then we collect their trash and they’re finished.”

