I used to work at McDonald’s, where you could get a popular item for free – I used to give away a lot of them.

A FORMER McDonald’s employee has revealed the popular burger that can be had for free.

Batoul Salman of Sydney, Australia, used TikTok to share three little-known fast food hacks.

She claims to have worked at McDonald’s as a teenager in the viral video, which has over 654,000 views.

She surprises customers by revealing that they can order as many pickles as they want as part of the “3 things you definitely didn’t know about Maccas.”

“Pickles are free,” Batoul explained, “so you can actually go and ask for a whole tub of it.”

“We used to get a lot of pregnant women coming in.”

She also admitted that customers don’t always get what they ask for.

“If we’re out of skim milk and need to go get another bottle,” she explained, “they use full cream milk.”

And it’s not always true when a McDonald’s employee says the ice cream machine is “out of order.”

“Sometimes when we said the ice cream machine was broken, it wasn’t… but someone accidentally put shake mix into the ice cream mix,” she explained.

Nearly 500 people have commented on the video, many of whom agreed with her confessions and shared their own personal stories.

“Half the time when we say ‘the ice cream machine wasn’t working’ on overnights, it really means I just cleaned it and I’m not making a mess for you aha,” one person said.

“If it wasn’t the shake mix, it was because someone accidentally put it in cleaning mode, and you had to wait for it to finish cleaning,” another explained.

“There’s a 75% chance that if you order a skim coffee, it’ll be full cream,” a barista added.

Batoul appears to be eating a Golden Arches burger and fries while a voiceover reveals the three secrets on her Instagram account @halalfoodsydney.

One viewer inquired if McDonald’s is Halal, and she responded that some locations, such as one near her home in Liverpool, are.

Others in the comments were less enthusiastic about the decision to eat extra pickles.

“Why would you ask for a cup of pickles?” they asked. “I ask for extra and feel bad lol.”