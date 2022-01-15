I was a Baby Bodybuilders star who could lift three times my bodyweight at the age of NINE, but I’m no longer recognizable.

I was a Baby Bodybuilders star who could lift three times my bodyweight at the age of NINE, but I’m no longer recognisable.

Six years later, a CHILD weightlifter who appeared on a TV show for his athletic prowess is unrecognizable.

Gage Gregurich starred in the TLC documentary Baby Bodybuilders, which profiled young athletes competing in competitions.

Gage, then 11 years old, and his father Bryce were featured in the eye-opening show as he prepared for competition.

Gage boasted in the documentary, wearing a spiked Mohican, that he had won weightlifting competitions since he was nine years old.

“I can lift more than any other kid in this universe or any other universe who is 12 and under and weighs 66 pounds,” the precocious adolescent boasted.

He went on to say that he began powerlifting when he was nine years old because “my father was going to the gym and I wanted to join him.”

Gage, now 17 and in high school in Nebraska, has described what it was like to be a child weightlifter.

“I got into bodybuilding originally through someone from HBO who was at the junior Olympic games for powerlifting, and she fell in love with my personality and character, so they ended up doing a documentary on me, but that one fell through,” he told Infosurhoy.

“However, we met people from TLC who wanted to do a documentary on me because of some of the people we met during that documentary.”

“Powerlifting is how I got into bodybuilding.”

I’ve always participated in a variety of sports; at the time, I was involved in football, wrestling, and basketball.”

“I was deadlifting three times my bodyweight, which would have been 171 pounds, when I was nine years old,” Gage explains.

He’s still going to the gym and can deadlift 395 pounds, squat 355 pounds, and bench 265 pounds.

“Yes, my childhood was very different from the average child,” he continued when asked about his unusual upbringing.

“It was a lot of exposure, but I enjoyed every moment of it and learned a lot.”

“I haven’t been able to find any of the other kids [from Baby Bodybuilders]on social media, so I don’t speak to them.”

“Powerlifting started everything,” he claims.

It contains 18 world records and 60 American records, and I’ve decided to go to college for it.”

He’s now committed to Midland University in Fremont, Nebraska, on a wrestling scholarship.

In the documentary, his father Bryce said that he and his mother Ricci were not pushy parents, but that they allowed him to do it because he was so passionate about it.

His mother, on the other hand, admitted to being competitive and enjoying seeing her son succeed.

