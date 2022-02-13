I was abandoned as a baby and raised for 50 years by the WRONG family – I’m still looking for answers.

I was abandoned as a baby and then raised for 50 years by the WRONG family – I’m still looking for the truth.

Paul Fronczak could not have had a more heartbreaking start in life than being abandoned as a baby in a freezing car park.

But that was only the beginning of his incredible story, which included a kidnapping plot, the Chicago mafia, being raised by the “wrong” parents, discovering his true family, and now searching for his missing twin sister.

In 1965, police discovered little Paul abandoned in a New Jersey parking lot and returned him to his ecstatic parents, Dora and Chester.

Dora and Chester’s newborn baby had been kidnapped by a woman posing as a nurse from Chicago’s Michael Reese Hospital a year before.

The mob is suspected to have been involved in the snatch plot.

The case was widely publicized, and Dora and Chester were overjoyed when Paul was reportedly returned to them.

However, the baby they mistook for Paul was actually a toddler named Jack Rosenthal.

Paul didn’t learn his true identity until 2015, in a shocking revelation that rocked him and his family to their core.

The 57-year-old’s life was turned upside down when it was discovered that his adoring parents were not his biological parents.

Since then, Jack, who still goes by the name Paul, has been trying to figure out who he is.

Jack was handed over to the Fronczaks in the 1960s because of facial similarities with the lost baby.

The desperate parents claimed that the toddler’s ear was the same shape as baby Paul’s at the time.

And that was based on the only photo they had of him, taken on the day of his birth before he was abducted.

The couple and their new son had no idea until 50 years later when a DNA test revealed the shocking mix-up.

Paul took the test because he had a feeling he didn’t quite fit in.

He didn’t find out about the kidnapping until he came across a box of newspaper clippings.

Paul was able to discover his true identity with the help of genetic genealogist CeCe Moore.

He later found out he had four siblings, including a twin sister named Jill who is still missing.

The final piece of the puzzle is determining what happened to Jill in the first place.

He’s even had a computer-generated image of his sister created as part of his appeal for anyone with information about her or her life.

“I swear, I’m not going to leave any stone unturned…

