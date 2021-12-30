I was abused by the evil Ghislaine Maxwell, and now I want her friend Prince Andrew to face criminal charges, says the victim.

A JEFFREY EPSTEIN survivor who once sued his “madam,” Ghislaine Maxwell, has called the socialite “evil” and wants the US government to look into Prince Andrew.

Jennifer Araoz, 34, told The Sun how she was 15 years old when she fell into Epstein’s “sadistic web” and was raped by the multi-millionaire.

Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five out of six counts of sex trafficking for her ex-lover’s paedophile ring and faces the possibility of spending the rest of her life in prison.

Between 1994 and 2004, the shamed socialite assisted Epstein in luring vulnerable teenagers to his various properties so he could sexually abuse them.

Jennifer, a New York make-up artist, went to the trial to support the accusers who testified against her about their abuse.

“The fact that Ghislaine is a woman hurts a little bit more,” she said.

She should’ve been more nurturing and caring to the girls because she was older.

“She was similar to Epstein in some ways, if not worse.

“The fact that she was specifically looking for young girls who were lost in life, who didn’t have much going on financially, and who could easily fall into this web of evil.”

“It’s cruel.”

Ghislaine, like the rest of the characters, is a bad person.

Ghislaine should be imprisoned for the rest of her life.”

“The authorities should have been investigating other people a long time ago,” Jennifer said of Prince Andrew and others accused of wrongdoing.

“Any women who were involved with Prince Andrew should be investigated.

“In my opinion, the TV interview he had to ‘prove his innocence’ didn’t come across very well.”

“It’s hard to say whether the authorities will investigate other people if they haven’t already.”

But I have faith in the legal system; if they believe they need to go further, they will.”

Andrew’s representative declined to comment.

Maxwell’s conviction could be “bad news” for Andrew, according to reports, as the socialite may begin “naming names” in an attempt to reduce her prison sentence.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, an Epstein survivor, is suing Andrew, 61, alleging that he sexually assaulted her three times when she was 17.

Andrew has categorically denied all of her claims.

As a result of Maxwell's conviction,

Jennifer, a Queens resident, was just 14 years old when she was recruited to meet Epstein just yards from her New York school.

She’d been wondering for years whether the woman who persuaded her to meet the sex offender had been duped by Maxwell.

She informed The…

“I blamed myself for so long. Jennifer Araoz