‘I was afraid I’d never see my two young daughters again after being hit by a drunk driver.’

After a drunk driver slammed into him and left him fighting for his life, a tearful police officer said he feared he’d “never see his two little girls ever again.”

When boozed-up Karolina Serafin, 25, mounted a curb and pinned him against his van, PC Stephen Wales was investigating a disturbance at a pub in Wakefield, South Yorks.

In the same incident, the Polish national, who had been drinking more than twice the legal limit, hit two pedestrians, who suffered “horrific injuries.”

When he saw “blood pouring” from his right leg, the father-of-two said he immediately knew his injuries were serious.

“I could feel blood pouring from my right leg, and when I looked at it, it was bent in the wrong direction,” he said.

“I thought I’d never see my two young daughters again at that point.”

“I’m a father, and I thought it was serious at that point.”

The tragic accident occurred on July 10 of this year, when the officer’s attention was drawn to an early-morning incident outside a pub in Wakefield.

“As I exited my patrol vehicle, which was a police van, I grabbed the person and was struck by an almighty bang,” PC Wales said.

“I was thrown from the pavement 20 to 30 feet into the middle of the road.”

PC Wales quickly realized he’d been hit by a speeding vehicle, along with two other pedestrians.

“I came around after the initial impact and realized I’d been hit by a car traveling at a high rate.”

“There were two members of the public in front of me who had also suffered horrific injuries that evening.

In the minutes that followed, the police officer admitted that he realized his wounds were potentially fatal.

“I knew right away at the scene that my injuries were severe,” he said.

“I could feel blood pouring from my right leg, and when I looked at it, it was bent in the wrong direction.”

“I thought I’d never see my two young daughters again at that point.”

I’m a father, so I thought it was serious at that point.”

I thought I’d never see my two young daughters again at that point.

The copper has undergone 24 hours of surgery since the accident, requiring a metal plate and 12 screws in his left leg and 11 pins in his right leg.

His right leg was the worst affected, as it was…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

At that point I thought that I would never see my two little girls ever again PC Stephen Wales