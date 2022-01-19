I was brutally assaulted by an evil boyfriend who attempted to conceal his violent past – he’s a monster.

AFTER being left for dead by her ex-partner, who hid his violent past, a brave mother has revealed her horrifying injuries.

Helen Procter, 40, was with Daniel Burton at the pub when he dragged her inside their Hull home and threw her against the living room wall.

During the savage attack, he kicked her in the face multiple times as she screamed for help from his elderly mother, who was upstairs.

Burton took Helen’s phone so she couldn’t call for help, then sat calmly in front of the television.

Helen was eventually taken to the hospital, where he lied about her injuries and forced her to tell nurses she was just drunk.

Burton was arrested after she told nurses Burton had assaulted her.

“When I went into the hospital to see for myself, I walked in and said, ‘that’s not my mother,” Helen’s daughter Abbie told Hull Live.

“I would have thought I was in the wrong room if I hadn’t known it was her.”

“I could only recognize her by her toes because we all have long toes in our family.”

“It’s the worst case they’ve seen in 15 years,” police said.

Helen and Burton met through mutual friends in 2018, and Abbie was overjoyed that her mother had found a good man to care for her.

Burton, on the other hand, had a violent past and had assaulted an ex-partner, which she was unaware of.

Helen made the courageous decision to publicly display photos of her injuries in order to raise awareness of Clare’s Law.

The program allows police departments across the country to share information about a domestic abuse victim’s or potential victim’s partner’s previous offenses with the victim or potential victim.

“We want people to know about Clare’s Law and to seek help if they are afraid,” Abbie said.

“After the incident, mum admitted that she had been afraid of him for a few weeks.”

We might have been able to assist her if she had told us.

“He’s a monster, and he can’t get away with anything else like this.”

The following is advice from Women’s Aid for victims and their families:

If you’ve been a victim of domestic violence, call 01708 765200 between 6 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

[email protected] is the charity’s email support service, which is available during the crisis on weekdays and weekends.

Women’s Aid offers a live chat service, which is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline at 0808 2000 247, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Helen and Burton were out celebrating the re-opening of the pubs last April when…

