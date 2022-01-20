I was charged £63 for a Chinese takeaway that I never ordered… it was a con, and no one knows how they got away with it.

I was charged £63 for a Chinese takeaway that I never ordered… it was a ruse and no one knows how they got away with it.

A COUPLE WAS CHARGED £63 for a Chinese takeaway they never ordered in an elaborate con that no one knows about.

On January 11, Jason Parker, 24, and his girlfriend received an email from JustEat confirming their massive order from a restaurant they’d never heard of.

They were perplexed by the £63.50 bill for the oriental feast he had not ordered, which was being sent to an address in Edinburgh he didn’t recognize.

Gyoza chicken dumplings, edamame, king prawn satay on skewers, and tofu sweetcorn soup were among the dishes ordered by the con artists.

Mixed seafood soup, pork sieuw mai, a salt and chilli mixed platter, salt and chilli king prawn, salt and chilli chips, and sweet and sour chicken were among the other dishes on the menu.

The quick-thinking couple froze their bank account while contacting JustEat to resolve the issue while contemplating the order for the delectable meal.

After assuring concerned customers that no data breaches had occurred, the online delivery service was also caught off guard by the scam.

When the Scots duo investigated the mysterious takeaway, they discovered a string of other people who claimed they had been conned out of money by the same restaurant for food they hadn’t ordered.

“I noticed something had happened last Tuesday when I received an email notification saying an order had been confirmed,” Jason’s partner, who asked to remain anonymous, told Edinburgh Live.

“I hadn’t ordered anything and didn’t recognize the takeout or the address to which it was being delivered.”

“I went to the bank to freeze my account and was told to call the bank’s fraud team,” she explained.

“I tried contacting JustEat’s customer service team after that, but it didn’t appear to be operational.”

“I also tried calling the actual takeaway to report the order as a fraud, but the takeaway number doesn’t appear to be working either.”

The couple explained that they took their complaint to Twitter to contact JustEat, but that the company told them there had been no data breach on their end.

Jason’s girlfriend continued, “They said it was a matter of someone accessing my account, so I was told to contact my bank to recover the money.”

“What worries me and is most important is that this has happened to over 20 people.”

She discovered more disgruntled customers had suffered a similar fate this month after reading online reviews.

“I did not make this order,” one person explained.

My JustEat account was hacked and money was spent…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.