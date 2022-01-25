I was fired after running over and killing my boss’s parrot, and I was awarded a £13,000 wrongful dismissal settlement.

Blake O’Keeffe was moving a truck at Gregg Dunshea’s fencing business in Bundaberg, Australia, when Crackers was squashed beneath the wheels.

Blake was told to reverse the vehicle and drive it into another shed at the end of a working day, according to the tribunal.

He saw Crackers the galah, a cockatoo species, sitting on the ground and attempted to move him with an aluminum mop and then a wooden broom.

“He didn’t want to pick him up because Crackers had previously bitten him when he had tried to do so,” the tribunal heard.

“He reasoned that because Crackers’ cage had a wooden perch, he might be more receptive to hopping on the broom.”

However, Crackers dashed beneath another truck parked nearby, and Blake hopped back into the truck and maneuvered it after failing to coax him out.

Crackers were later discovered squashed on the ground.

According to reports, his boss Gregg initially told the young employee not to worry about it.

However, after viewing the surveillance footage, he realized Blake had been aware that Crackers was loose in the yard.

The boss claimed that he had specifically warned his employees not to reverse out while Crackers was present, but Blake denied that such a rule existed.

He should have received a written warning instead of being fired, according to the tribunal.

“While I have sympathy for Mr Dunshea and his family, who clearly cared deeply about this bird,” said Deputy President Nicholas Lake, “the Applicant’s conduct was not malicious or deliberate.”

“It was not a sufficient reason for his dismissal.

The young Applicant’s actions might have deserved a written warning at their peak, but not any longer.”

Gregg could be forced to pay up to £13,000 in lost wages over 26 weeks.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, he claims to be “at a loss” and is considering an appeal.

“That’s more money I don’t have and have to come up with just because someone won’t take responsibility for themselves,” he raged.

“This person only lost his job; he will be able to find another.”

“I’m the one who’s been left behind.

I’m the boss, and I’ve suffered a personal loss that can’t be replaced.

“He didn’t break a tool, he didn’t make a mistake with a cut, he slaughtered an animal.”

“How can I issue a warning?”