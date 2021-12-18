I was fired for calling my boss a ‘w****r,’ but I sued and won.

After taking the company to court, a woman who was fired for calling her boss a “w*****” has been awarded £3,200 in compensation.

The senior recruiter claims she was fired unfairly and has applied to return to Celotti Workforce in Darwin, Australia, but she does not regret insulting her boss.

According to News.com, the 56-year-old woman allegedly cursed her boss under her breath, resulting in her dismissal.

After staff complained that she used obscene language and made disparaging remarks about junior employees, the senior recruiter was suspended and then fired.

She filed an unfair dismissal complaint with the Fair Work Commission, requesting reinstatement.

While the Commission did not believe it was appropriate for her to return to the company where she had worked for more than two years, she was awarded compensation of £3,200.

Despite the fact that the Commission found the woman’s behavior to be “gross insubordination,” the Commission stated that she was fired without warning and that the company failed to follow proper fairness procedures.

They found “gross insubordination” in the women’s office behavior and language directed at senior management.

During morning meetings, the 56-year-old allegedly rolled her eyes and muttered under her breath, “you are a f***** w*****,” according to the evidence presented to the Commission.

She was also accused of “deliberate agitation” of coworkers and “persistent workplace bullying,” according to the report.

The women denied saying things like, “Look at his pants, a real man would have a bulge,” and calling a junior colleague a “little b***h.”

While the recruiter denied many of the allegations, she did admit to calling him a misogynist and a w****r, claiming that she was attempting to protect younger employees.

Other employees claimed that their boss’ behavior at the staff Christmas party “creeped them out, and they felt uncomfortable around him,” according to her.

“They weren’t happy with the way he was touching their arms and putting his arm around them,” she told the committee.

“Prior to this event, I was concerned about the way he was looking at the younger female members of the office staff.”

“Don’t worry about it, he’s just a w****r,” the recruiter said, adding that she would protect them.

She admitted that being fired was a disaster on a personal, professional, and financial level, and that she might find it difficult to find a new job because of her age, but that she was still entitled to compensation because she was fired without notice.

Celotti Workforce was found to have failed to follow proper procedures, and the woman was compensated with four weeks’ pay.

