I was fired from my new job two hours after starting it because I was TOO FAT.

A MAN was fired two hours after starting his new job for being too fat, despite the fact that he had just relocated his family 2,000 miles.

Hamish Griffin, an Australian father, and his wife and young son are now facing being “homeless” after he was fired for being overweight, despite his employer having seen a photo of him beforehand.

Hamish wrote on Facebook about the “heartbreak and embarrassment” of being laid off just two hours into his dream job, for which he and his entire family had traveled 2,000 miles.

The seasoned park manager had only been at his new job for two days when his boss, the owner of the Big4 holiday park in Strahan, Tasmania, asked him to help move a sofa before “ripping” into him and firing him.

“I know there are people in much worse financial situations than we are, but we are now homeless, unemployed, and have a devastated little boy with no school to attend this year,” Hamish wrote in a desperate post.

Big4 justified the callous act by claiming Hamish couldn’t mow the lawn or climb a ladder, and that any “reasonable person” would concur.

The park owner accused Hamish of concealing his “medical condition” of obesity in a statement released to the ABC.

However, the man’s attorneys argue that firing someone for a medical issue without evidence could be considered discrimination.

After selling most of their belongings to make the journey from Cloncurry, Queensland, where he had managed holiday parks for eight years, Hamish, his wife Hazel, and their young son Freddie arrived in Tasmania.

He claimed that his weight had never been an issue at his previous job, and that he couldn’t even show Big4 how “capable” he was.

“Carrying a few extra kilos, in my mind, will not inhibit me from carrying out my duties as a park manager, and it hasn’t inhibited me for the last eight years,” he said.

He claimed his employer terminated his contract “because he thought I couldn’t do these things and might cause him liability through injury because I’m too fat,” according to him.

“It is with great heartbreak and considerable embarrassment that I have to advise that the Griffin’s dream tree change to the Apple Isle has turned into a nightmare… before it’s even begun,” Hamish wrote on social media.

“I’m still hoping this is just a nightmare from which I’ll awaken, but reality and sadness have set in.”

And now he's threatening legal action

