‘I was going to be talking to angels,’ Sylvester Stallone said about the fight scene in ‘Rocky IV.’

For star Sylvester Stallone, the big fight scene in “Rocky IV” became a little too real.

Stallone was so real that he thought he was going to die after a punch from actor Dolph Lundgren.

The night after the fight scene, the actor revealed he was having serious health problems.

Rocky Balboa is played by Stallone, and Ivan Drago is played by Lundgren.

In the scene, Drago strikes Balboa with a series of major blows.

That scene was so realistic that Stallone had to be flown to California from Canada, where the movie was being shot, for intensive care, he said in the video.

“He pulverized me,” Stallone explained.

“And while I didn’t notice it at the time, my heart began to swell later that night.”

My blood pressure spiked to 260, and I thought I’d be talking to angels, but then I found myself on an emergency low-altitude flight.

“I was in intensive care for a while, surrounded by nuns, and then I had to go back and finish the fight.”

According to Stallone, the punch that most likely caused the health problem made it into the film.

He returned to film the rest of the fight after four days in the ICU.

