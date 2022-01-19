I was having panic attacks every morning until I signed up for breathing lessons and learned that we were all doing it incorrectly.

Emma Reed discovered that a surprising number of people could benefit from better breathing.

You rarely pay attention to your breathing unless you stop, as I did.

Over the last few years, I’ve found myself sitting bolt upright in the middle of the night before propelling myself out of bed in a desperate attempt to stay alive.

I’m in a dream one minute and a nightmare the next, clutching the door frame desperately trying to suck in air, begging my body to remember its most basic functions.

I return to bed, teary and trembling, my heart racing and my throat raw from the exertion, grateful to have survived another episode.

Who’d have guessed going to bed could be so dangerous?

I saw a cardiologist, who ruled out sleep apnoea because the sufferer is usually unaware that they have stopped breathing; their partner is the one who notices.

I’ve also been hooked up to a mobile ECG monitor, which drew strange looks from other customers in a café when I realized the wires trailing from beneath my top hadn’t been tucked away well enough.

Attending a sleep clinic is still an option, but it’s difficult to find the time.

A friend asked, “Have you tried taping your mouth?”

I listened to her explain how James Nestor had tried this as a method of stopping obstructive sleep apnea in his book, Breath, after I’d stopped laughing and tried to erase mental images from The Handmaid’s Tale.

Ironically, reading the book felt claustrophobic.

I found myself struggling to breathe properly while reading about breathing, much like you might when watching a movie about an underwater fight to the death.

Concerns about my nocturnal exploits and the ramifications for my health led me to Jane Tarrant, a “breathing retrainer” whose mission is to teach people how to breathe properly and reap the benefits of proper breathing, which most of us, it turns out, are not doing.

This isn’t the same as the “breathwork” you might do in a yoga class; it’s about how we breathe on a daily basis.

Tarrant asks me to hold my breath during the first of five Zoom sessions with her.

This is the request.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.