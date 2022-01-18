I was imprisoned for 40 years in a tiny freezing shed with no lights or heat.

FOR OVER 40 YEARS, A MAN has been held captive in a tiny 6ft freezing shed with no heating or lights.

The man, now in his early 60s, has spent the majority of his life in a dark, small wooden shed north of Carlisle known as Hadrian’s Caravan Park.

Peter Swailes Junior, 56, pleaded guilty to exploiting a vulnerable worker at Carlisle Crown Court today, according to MEN.

Swailes was originally charged with his father, Peter Swailes, who died before he could face charges.

They had previously pleaded not guilty to conspiring to arrange or facilitate an individual’s travel between 2015 and 2019 in order to exploit him.

Swailes, of Cryndlbeck Stables in Low Harker, Carlisle, has been released on bail and is due back in court on February 4 for sentencing.

“First and foremost in my mind at this time, however, is the victim,” said Senior Investigating Officer Martin Plimmer.

Let’s not forget that he was exploited his entire adult life until just a few years ago.

“He’s in his early sixties now.

Even now, I find it difficult to comprehend.

“He was effectively held as a slave for four decades.”

The charges were brought after a three-year investigation by the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), with help from Cumbria Police and the National Crime Agency (NCA).

During his arrest on suspicion of offences under the Modern Slavery Act 2015, Peter Swailes Senior was overheard saying, “Not all this slavery thing again.”

On October 3, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant at the caravan park and discovered a 6ft green wooden shed.

They knocked on the door and were greeted by the victim, who informed them that he had lived there for 40 years.

The shed was in “poor condition,” according to officers, with one window that couldn’t be fully closed and no heat.

The victim claimed he worked on the farms and was paid as little as £10 per day during an interview.

Swailes Junior was apprehended in April 2019 and charged with his father.

Swailes Senior died last year, shortly before the trial, at the age of 81.

The victim was accepted into the government’s National Referral Mechanism (NRM) and is now living in supported housing outside of Cumbria.

“This has been a truly harrowing investigation,” said GLAA Senior Investigating Officer Martin Plimmer.

“In all of my years as a cop, I’ve never seen a case of modern slavery where the exploitation took place over such a long period of time.”

“It’s good to see Swailes has finally finished…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.