I was kicked off a flight from Heathrow because I have a severe nut allergy, and the cabin crew insisted on serving nuts.

A WOMAN with a severe nut allergy claims she was kicked off a Heathrow flight because the cabin crew insisted on serving the snacks.

Sophie Draper, 26, claims she was denied boarding the plane to New York with her boyfriend in December after “brutal” staff told her she couldn’t.

Before she was “escorted off” by American Airlines employees, the electrical engineer was all set for the trip of a lifetime.

Sophie, a PhD researcher at Durham University, was “in tears” after the argument over her “life-threatening” allergy.

Her concerns were cruelly dismissed after she informed the crew of her allergy, she claims.

Staff allegedly informed the 26-year-old that serving mixed nuts in business class was “contractually required.”

The enraged passenger has since slammed the airline’s “heartless” policy, warning others that they are a “dangerous airline for people with food allergies.”

Sophie and her boyfriend flew to JFK from Heathrow in early December last year, informing staff of her nut allergy upon arrival.

However, she claims that employees at the departure gate simply gave her “confused looks” when she expressed her serious concerns.

They then asked if it would be okay if people around her could still eat nuts, she explained in an explosive Twitter thread detailing her ordeal.

The perplexed 26-year-old explained that her allergy was airborne, which meant she could have a reaction if nuts were present.

The idea of banning nuts from the plane was reportedly dismissed by American Airlines staff, who said, “I really doubt that’s gonna happen.”

Sophie and her boyfriend then discussed their concerns with the cabin crew’s leader, only to discover that she had been “far too optimistic” in thinking that they would be able to accommodate her condition.

The airline was “contractually obliged to serve hot mixed nuts in firstbusiness class,” she claims the crew member told her coldly.

According to the passenger, she was also told that announcing any food allergies on the plane was “against company policy.”

“I was absolutely stunned that in 2021, with the number of fatal cases from nut allergy sufferers on the rise, this was their callous policy,” Sophie fumed.

When her boyfriend inquired about the airline’s response if she experienced anaphylactic shock while flying across the Atlantic, she claims the cabin crew replied, “‘He knows how to use your epi-pen, right?”

Before the couple was escorted off the plane, Sophie said the staff were “already on comms getting our luggage removed from the flight.”

“I was in tears,” the 26-year-old admitted.

“I felt completely discriminated against because of a health condition that I don’t have…

