I was locked in a taxi and threatened by the driver after giving them the wrong address; I was terrified.

A WOMAN claims she was frightened and threatened by a taxi driver after giving him the wrong address.

After her ordeal with a cab driver from Hull private hire firm Drive on Monday evening, the 29-year-old says she felt “scared and unsafe.”

The passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, claims the taxi driver insulted her and threatened to dump her in the middle of nowhere because of the mix-up.

She claimed that after he allegedly locked the doors, she was able to escape by lowering the window and pulling the handle from the outside.

According to Hull Live, the woman explained that she had booked a trip with the company for around 6.30pm, but when it arrived, the driver left without confirming her location.

She realized she had entered the wrong destination after realizing they were going in the wrong direction.

The 29-year-old claims she apologized profusely to the driver and offered to cover any additional costs for the trip to the correct address.

However, the woman claims the cabbie became enraged and told her he “didn’t care what happened to her” because she wasn’t on a “booked right.”

The passenger became anxious because she had no idea where she was or where the driver was taking her, and she assumed she would be abandoned on the side of the road.

She claimed she told the driver that if he left her and she was attacked, he would be held responsible because he would be the last person to see her.

She claims she tried to reason with the man by reminding him of the tragic rape and murder of student Libby Squire, 21, who was kidnapped from a Hull street.

The driver then allegedly said to her, “Libby was p****d, it won’t happen to you.”

The woman was then allegedly driven to the Drive headquarters on Princes Avenue, where she claims she was verbally abused by another member of staff.

“She told him to take me somewhere that wasn’t my destination,” the woman explained.

“I’m not sure why, but it was making me nervous.”

I was terrified, and I couldn’t decide whether or not to stay in the car.

I just had a bad feeling.”

The alarm bells were ringing.

I was terrified, and I couldn’t decide whether or not to stay in the car.

I simply felt unsafe.

After the car came to a halt in what the passenger believes to be Spring Bank on the outskirts of town, she…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.