Siri Hustvedt explained, ‘I was looking for my father’s approval.’

Siri Hustvedt said, “I was looking for my father’s blessing.”

Siri Hustvedt’s new essay collection, Mothers, Fathers, and Others, explores family life, grief, the joy of grown-up children, and the ever-present problem of misogyny.

Siri Hustvedt is in her Brooklyn kitchen, which has a high ceiling and a few bright red and green glass ornaments on shelves near the ceiling.

Her bestselling books, which include What I Loved in 2003 and The Blazing World, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2014, have earned her the reputation of being a intimidatingly intellectual twenty-first-century Virginia Woolf, but she is a master at putting me at ease.

She leans in closer to hear me better, and when her dishwasher beeps, she leaps to her feet and opens it, letting the steam out.

Her most recent collection of essays, Mothers, Fathers, and Others, exemplifies a delightfully relaxed erudition.

Misogyny, motherhood, and what we inherit from our parents are among the topics covered, as is her own tumultuous relationship with her professor father.

“In many ways, I think it’s good that I didn’t get my father’s approval,” she says.

She explains, “I believe it toughens you up, and it’s no good wanting to be patted on the head by the patriarchy.”

She writes about her mother’s death in October 2019, saying she has “never experienced such pure grief.”

Hustvedt is married to Paul Auster, a Booker Prize nominee, and the couple has a 34-year-old singer-songwriter daughter, Sophie.

Since her mother’s death, Sophie, she claims, has been a source of comfort.

“There’s a ‘passing on’ that takes place,” she explains.

The narrator says, “It’s in the music, the touching, the talking.”

Hustvedt no longer feels bereft now that her daughter has left the nest, but rather enjoys their adult relationship.

“I was able to reclaim emotional space when she started college.”

I didn’t have empty nest syndrome.

Other women I know have done so.

Sophie and I have become really good friends, so that probably helps.”

In Mothers, Fathers, and Others, Hustvedt addresses misogyny.

“What are you doing?” says the feminist college professor, whom Hustvedt had hoped would be her mentor.

Infosurhoy’s UK news roundup

‘I was looking for my father’s approval,’ Siri Hustvedt said.

It’s a good thing I didn’t get it.”

I’m currently reading

BY THOMAS FUCHS IN DEFENSE OF THE HUMAN BEING

“He is Heidelberg University’s Karl Jaspers Professor of Philosophy and Psychiatry.”

What I’m going to read next

Rita Felski’s book HOOKED: ART AND ATTACHMENT

“I’ve already started it and am thoroughly enjoying it.”

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]