I was on the verge of being thrown out on the street with my four children at Christmas… I couldn’t even afford presents.

At Christmas, I was on the verge of being ejected from my home with my four children… I couldn’t even afford to buy presents.

After breaking up with her partner, Amber Smith found herself in a situation where she couldn’t afford to pay her rent in Horsham, West Sussex.

She faced being evicted from her home with her four children aged four, six, twelve, and thirteen as she awaited her first Universal Credit payment last Christmas.

“I discovered we were about to lose our home and had a lot of debt,” she told The Mirror.

“I felt trapped, like there was no way out.”

I was in a bad mood and felt terrible for not being able to give my kids the Christmas they deserved.”

She is still struggling a year later and is desperate to return to work, but exorbitant childcare costs are preventing her.

She expresses her gratitude for The Salvation Army’s assistance over the holidays.

“I’m concerned about the psychological impact on my children,” Amber said.

She’s one of many Britons who are having trouble paying their bills this Christmas.

Nearly a quarter of families need the Salvation Army’s help to get through the holiday season, according to a Salvation Army survey of 2,000 young adults aged 18 to 30.

According to the shocking figures, 20% of people are behind on their rent or mortgage payments, and 39% are forced to cut back on their food budget.

It was also discovered that one-fifth of under-30s have a mountain of debt that threatens to drive them out of their homes.

Catherine, a Harwich mother of a six-week-old baby and an 18-month-old toddler, is 24 years old.

With her partner out of work, her young family is struggling financially.

“Money is really tight right now, and Christmas will be a real struggle,” she says.

My partner’s short-term job ended four months ago, but he hasn’t been able to find work because his skills don’t match the job openings in our neighborhood.

“We can’t keep asking our relatives for help because they have their own bills to pay,” says the narrator.

“I can’t believe I’m relying on charity to get through Christmas, but we have young children to consider.”

I’m concerned about what the coming year will bring, but The Salvation Army has offered free employment advice to my partner, which we hope will be helpful because we don’t know where else to turn.

After receiving an eviction notice from her landlord, another mother of three is facing the possibility of being homeless in the New Year.

Kat Jordan El Karout, a 48-year-old senior midwife, is one of thousands of parents facing homelessness this winter, according to Shelter.

“I’ve tried to persuade my…,” she told The Sun.

