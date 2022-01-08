I was punched in the face on New Year’s Eve after refusing to give him my Snapchat password; I’m now afraid to go out.

A WOMAN claims she was repeatedly punched in the face by a man in a nightclub, and she is now afraid to go out.

Yazmin Flowers claims she was slapped and punched by a man in the VIP section of Newcastle’s China White after refusing to share her Snapchat details on New Year’s Eve.

Yazmin, 21, told Chronicle Live that she went to A&E after the attack, which left her traumatised, because she had a swollen eye, a cut lip, multiple bruises, and a cut finger.

She described how a man approached her and demanded her Snapachat, which she refused.

“I burst into tears and went to the toilets,” Yazmin, from the West Midlands, said after he slapped her across the face.

I was followed in by a friend, and I told her what had happened.”

When her friend confronted the man, she claimed he punched Yazmin “at least three times in the face” before hitting her friend and smashing her phone.

Her pal was left with “a really hurt jaw,” she said.

“I go out quite a lot, but now I don’t want to go out ever again,” she said, adding that it was her first time visiting Newcastle.

“It was completely out of the blue.”

“It was terrible,” she added.

It’s painful to eat, and it’s almost as if it’s killing you.

He must have knocked me out because I only recall being struck once, but I have injuries all over my face.”

“I didn’t think it would happen to me,” Yazmin added.

He was so assured in the way he did it.

He seemed to know he wouldn’t be kicked out.”

She went on to say that she hasn’t left the house since then and that she is “terrified.”

Nobody offered to help either, according to Yazmin, which disappointed her greatly.

“On New Year’s Eve, one of our female guests was unfortunately involved in an altercation with another patron at our Newcastle branch,” a club spokesperson said.

“Any incident of this nature is terrible and shocking, and as one might expect, we have policies and procedures in place to assist and protect our guests, particularly those who are injured.”

“Following a thorough investigation, we can confirm that all of our operational policies were followed and that our employees did everything they could to help the guest, including providing first aid, enlisting the help of management and security, and conducting a full internal investigation.”

“She was never left alone, and she was never unconscious, as evidenced by CCTV footage.”

“Security and management attempted to apprehend the perpetrator as soon as possible, but…

