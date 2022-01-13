I was secretly filmed naked by a perverted Met cop who pretended to be a fake photographer in order to entice women and concealed cameras in alarm clocks.

I was secretly filmed naked by a pervy Met cop who pretended to be a fake photographer in order to entice women and concealed cameras in alarm clocks.

Model Kirsty Lee was looking forward to her upcoming photoshoot as she stepped into a plush five-star hotel in central London.

She’d been contacted two weeks before by a budding photographer named Harrison who was looking to expand his portfolio, and she’d driven up from Brighton to meet him.

The shoot went well, and Kirsty forgot about it until she got a chilling phone call from the Metropolitan Police three years later.

They informed Kirsty that they had private video footage of her taken by a man named Harrison who had secretly filmed her naked in the bathroom while they were filming.

The officers then informed her that he was not Harrison, but Detective Inspector Neil Corbel, 40, a high-ranking Met Police officer specializing in counter-terrorism.

Corbel had used cameras disguised as alarm clocks, watches, air fresheners, and tissue boxes to film women he’d duped under false pretenses, according to police.

“I was in such a state of shock,” Kirsty told The Sun.

It was a complete embarrassment.

“Now that I know the truth, I’m disgusted that such depravity could be perpetrated by a high-ranking cop.”

“It has caused me to lose faith in both the police force and my own profession.”

“Now I’m afraid of photographers, so I don’t go to photoshoots and only work from home.”

Kirsty began modeling professionally at the age of 18 and has since appeared in magazines, newspapers, TV shows, and advertisements.

“I did everything from glamour to catalogue,” she says.

“When I wasn’t modeling for big brands, I used amateur photography websites.”

“Men who did photography as a hobby or were just getting started were almost always men.”

“They’d message my profile and set up a shoot under my modeling name, Penny.”

In April 2017, Corbel contacted Kirsty, claiming to be a pilot with a photography sideline.

“He appeared friendly and professional,” she said.

He inquired about my availability for a London shoot.

“He claimed to be a pilot and that if the shoot went well, he could get me cheap flights.”

“I looked at his other models’ reviews, and he got a lot of positive feedback.”

“I was overjoyed.”

Kirsty flew to London for the photoshoot two weeks later and met him at a five-star hotel in Westminster.

Knowing that a high-ranking police officer is capable of such depravity disgusts me.

It has caused me to lose faith in both the police force and my own profession as a result of it.

“As soon as we got to the room, he was very professional and talked…,” Kirsty said.

