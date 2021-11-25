I was shook and had panic attacks after giving birth to my daughter during the midwife crisis.

Midwives should not be placed in a position where they feel threatened or unable to fulfill their responsibilities.

I was well aware of the strains on NHS midwifery services when I went into hospital to give birth in October.

I’d seen news reports about the strain on the health-care system during the pandemic, and I’d struggled to get appointments during my pregnancy due to staff shortages.

But what happened during my labor and my week in the hospital left me shaken, fearful for other women and concerned for the staff who were doing their best in a system that was in complete disarray.

There are currently 2,500 midwives available in the UK, with the Royal College of Midwives warning of an “exodus” after finding that 60% of midwifery staff were considering leaving due to understaffing and the fear of not being able to provide safe care to mothers and babies.

From the moment we arrived at the hospital for our scheduled induction, the difficulties were obvious.

The midwife greeted us and apologized for the lack of beds.

My partner and I were told to “go away, have a coffee, and come back in a bit” after being pitted against another couple and being quizzed on the size of our babies and if we had any complications thus far.

The ward environment was the polar opposite of everything I’d been told was required for a calm labor. It was franticly busy, hot, brightly lit, and noisy.

Uncomfortable and stressed, I was prepared for the induction four times, with ultrasounds and medical checks, before being informed that it would not be possible due to labor ward emergencies and a lack of space.

When I was finally induced, our midwife explained that she’d not only been called back from annual leave, but she was also the only midwife on duty that shift due to understaffing.

She expressed her dissatisfaction, stating that she believed it was unfair and unsafe to have one midwife overseeing an entire ward of women in the first stages of labor.

My labor moved at a breakneck pace after my waters broke.

In under two hours, I went from one to nine centimetres dilated and was on my knees.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

I was shook and had panic attacks after giving birth to my daughter during the midwife crisis.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https