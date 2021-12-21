I was showering with a bucket in a squat last Christmas; now I have a home.

I was showering with a bucket in a squat last Christmas; now I have a place to call home.

During her time rough sleeping, Anna Kolosova experienced a “real mental low,” but found solace in art.

An artist who became homeless at the start of the pandemic and moved into a squat has expressed her relief at finally having a place to call home just in time for Christmas.

When Anna Kolosova, 30, was laid off from her job as an Admissions Administrator at a London fashion college in the first month of the pandemic, she had to leave her flat share behind.

Ms Kolosova spent the first months of the 2020 pandemic moving between two squats and sofa-surfing for shelter after being forced to choose between keeping her studio space to make art for a living and keeping her room.

“I couldn’t afford my rent after losing my job.”

As a Russian national, I was having trouble getting Universal Credit, so I knew I had to spend whatever money I had to keep my studio open so I could keep making art,” she explained.

“I have no family in London, and my friends had moved back in with their parents and out of the city to be safe.

“I was told about a squat by a friend of a friend, so I went for it.”

“I was in survival mode and desperate,” she continued.

While the 30-year-old was relieved to have a place to call home, her new digs were basic.

“I had to shower in a bucket and use a sheet as a wall,” she explained.

“Around 30 of us shared one office building in the first of the two squats.

It was post-apocalyptic to say the least.

“We’d occasionally be evicted by the cops, so you never knew where you’d be sleeping for the night.”

“Fortunately, everyone shared their food, which proved to be extremely beneficial.

The fights, which were mostly between couples, were the worst part.

“They have the potential to get really ugly,” she added.

Ms Kolosova said she found solace in making art during her rough sleeping period, with some of her pieces featured in commemorative Covid-19 murals around London.

“My inner fortitude kicked in, and I began to paint more and more,” she explained.

“I was relieved when a few months passed.”

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Last Christmas I was in a squat showering with a bucket, now I’ve got a place to call home