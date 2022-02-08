I was so taken aback by the amount of toxic chemicals in my blood due to pollution that I’ve decided to make some lifestyle changes.

I was so taken aback by the amount of toxic chemicals in my blood as a result of pollution that I’ve made some lifestyle changes.

The higher oxychlordane concentration in my blood was a real wake-up call for me, and I’m pretty sure I’ve passed on this toxic legacy to my own children.

Toxic chemicals can be found in almost any environment.

They’re all around us, in the soil, water, and air.

Because they’re impossible to completely avoid, I wanted to know if any had made their way into my body, and if so, which ones.

While researching for my new book, Go Toxic Free: Easy and Sustainable Ways to Reduce Chemical Pollution, I came across Safe Planet, a UN Environmental Program global awareness campaign.

This project focuses on the negative consequences of hazardous chemical and waste production, use, and disposal.

The body burden blood test was developed as a key component of this.

Since 2010, over 100,000 people have been tested in Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Southern Asia.

I was intrigued, so I contacted Professor Bert van Bavel, an environmental chemist who developed the UN’s body burden test protocol. He explained that the test looks at about 100 persistent organic pollutants (POPs) that aren’t excreted or broken down.

Instead, synthetic chemicals like pesticides and flame retardants build up in our bodies, accumulating in our fatty tissues and blood.

This body burden test isn’t available to the general public – it’s prohibitively expensive – but he connected me with a Norwegian lab that could test my blood for my research.

I paid for a blood sample to be taken at my local GP’s office, and then couriered it to the team.

Then I waited with trepidation.

I didn’t know what to expect because I already lived an environmentally conscious lifestyle.

The results took six weeks to arrive, and when they did, they were difficult to understand… pages and pages of complicated chemical names and concentrations that meant nothing to me.

I contacted Van Bavel, who was able to shed some light.

The majority of the chemicals on the list were expected as part of our toxic cocktail.

The idea of living in a toxic-free environment is a myth –.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

I was so shocked by all the toxic chemicals in my blood from pollution that I have now made changes in my life