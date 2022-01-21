I was stranded and called AA, who stated, “We can’t prioritize lone women because that would be equality.”

I was stranded and contacted AA, who informed me that “we can’t prioritize lone women because that would be equality.”

After telling a customer that gender equality rules prevent it from prioritizing help for lone females, the AA has been accused of endangering women.

Dr Helen Mott, 52, reacted angrily after being stranded after her car broke down as it was getting dark on Wednesday.

When she called the breakdown service, she was told that “that’s equality,” and that it couldn’t help women any sooner.

The mother’s tweet sparked outrage among other female drivers, prompting an AA apology.

“The operator gave me an estimated time that was knocking on for a couple of hours,” Bristol-based Dr. Mott told The Sun.

“I inquired of the call taker as to why men and women were treated equally and lone women were not given priority.

They claimed that there is no difference and that everything is equal.

It’s something they’ve been taught to say.”

Dr. Mott, who was picked up by an AA truck less than an hour later, complained online, but was told she was given the correct advice.

The company’s stance was chastised by women’s safety activists.

“One woman is murdered by a man every three days in the UK,” said Sophie Francis-Cansfield of Women’s Aid. “Priority must be given to ensuring women’s safety.”

“We use common sense and prioritize women,” AA president Edmund King said after other members demanded clarification. “But by the letter of the law, we can’t say that.”

“We accept that our initial response’s wording wasn’t great and have apologized,” an AA spokesperson said.

In fact, we give priority to anyone who is in danger, but lone women are the most common victims.”