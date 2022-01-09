I went blind after getting my eyeballs tattooed, but I still enjoy getting inked.

A WOMAN has gone blind as a result of getting her eyeballs tattooed, but she says it makes her happy.

Sarah Sabbath, a tattoo artist and model, has inked every visible part of her body and has no intention of stopping anytime soon.

Sarah, a Texas native, has had tattoos, a nose job, and her lips, neck, and nose pierced.

However, complications from her scleral tattooing – in which pigment is injected beneath the top layer of the eye – rendered her blind during one of her tattoo sessions.

“When I got my eyes done, the guy didn’t put enough saline solution into it,” she told the Daily Star.

“I went blind from my eye tattoos due to too much ink and insufficient water solution.”

“I couldn’t watch TV, I didn’t like being around bright lights, and I didn’t like being outside.”

“It made me depressed to the point of being suicidal.”

Her botched op hasn’t deterred her, and she recently returned for facial modifications and tattoos.

“I love art,” she said to the publication.

I’m a bold and expressive person.

I’m drawn to unique things, so facial tattoos piqued my interest.

“Don’t worry, I make a living as a tattoo artist.”

People are drawn to my appearance.

Some people think it’s cool, while others think it’s ridiculous.”

“The R is for Rota, which means broken in Spanish, and I also have self, for self-made,” the artist explained.

“I like all of them, but if I had to pick one, it would be my chin.”

It’s masculine, but I’m a sucker for androgyny, so it’s ideal.”

She said she had a good time getting her face painted and that it didn’t hurt too much.

“They hurt more in certain areas,” she explained, “but they feel good for the most part.”

“It takes two weeks for them to heal.”

I think I spent about (dollar)800 (approximately £590).”

It comes after a tattoo enthusiast spent £12,500 inking his face and even his eyeballs in an attempt to transform himself into a human puzzle.

‘Black Depression,’ a German extreme body modification artist, has also had his teeth crowned in titanium.

The 28-year-old aspires to become “as inhuman as possible” in appearance.

His unusual face tattoo is made up of a variety of puzzle pieces, some of which are colored and others which are left blank.

He’s also had chunks of ear cartilage removed, his earlobes and nostrils pierced and stretched, and the whites of his eyes inked with a jet black ink…

