I went from being a pastor’s daughter to becoming a millionaire OnlyFans model who earns nearly £150,000 per month – but I still use coupons.

I went from being a pastor’s daughter to becoming a millionaire OnlyFans model, earning nearly £150,000 per month – but I still use coupons.

OnlyFans model and daughter of a pastor has revealed how she became a millionaire.

Nala Ray, 23, said that despite her current monthly income of around £150,000, she is still on the lookout for a good deal and enjoys using coupons.

The 23-year-old influencer is seen flaunting her new Porsche and a massive walk-in wardrobe full of high-end designer pieces.

She can then be seen shopping for diamond bracelets with her boyfriend, spending thousands of dollars.

Despite her high monthly income, she admits that she enjoys shopping and that she always looks for cheaper alternatives.

“I have expensive taste,” she explained.

I do, however, occasionally opt for the less expensive option; I enjoy using coupons and saving money.

Only six months after joining OnlyFans, the model, who comes from a strict religious family, became a millionaire.

“My childhood was very strict, and I was basically raised in the church,” she continued.

“During my childhood, church was very important to me.

“Being the pastor’s family, I felt like we were always expected to do things for others.”

“I couldn’t tie my hair and had little control over how much makeup I could wear, so everything had to be very modest.”

“When I was 16, I started rebelling and sneaking out to meet boys.

“All I wanted to do was start something new and see a new place.”

“Although my family does not approve of what I do for a living, they have made it clear that they love me.”

Nala and her boyfriend Alfie, who is also an OnlyFans model, now share a £2.2 million ((dollar)3.1 million mansion in Los Angeles, California.

They earn between £200,000 and £300,000 per month as a couple.

Nala is content with her new way of life and says she “couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

“My life is so free,” she continued.

It’s all about me.

I’m pretty much free to do whatever I want.

“I have an incredible boyfriend, an incredible home, and I’m traveling the world.”

“I couldn’t have asked for more.”

