‘I will be here’, says City boss Guardiola

MANCHESTER, England, Feb 19 – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has ruled out leaving the club, despite the two-year ban from European football handed out by UEFA for serious breaches of Financial Fair Play rules.

“Why should I leave? I said a month ago, I love this club, I like to be here. Why should I leave?,” Guardiola told Sky Sports after his team’s 2-0 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Wednesday.

“We spoke with the players, in the next three months we will focus on what we have to do and after we will see the sentence. Personally, I will be here.

“I want to stay to continue to help the club and maintain this level as long as possible,” the Spaniard added.

City are appealing against the ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)