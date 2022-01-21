I won the lottery TWICE and won (dollar)5.4 million, but I lost everything and now live in a trailer park.

I won the lottery TWICE and won (dollar)5.4 million each time, but I lost everything and now live in a trailer park.

A DOUBLE lottery winner who won (dollar)5.4 million twice lost it all when her winning streaks became a serious gambling addiction.

Evelyn Adams, a New Jersey convenience store employee, won two multi-million dollar jackpots in just four months.

She won $3.9 million in October 1985 and $1.4 million in February 1986, making her the first person in New Jersey Lottery history to win multiple million-dollar jackpots.

There had never been a two-time winner in the 22 states with lotteries at the time.

The first jackpot had a 1 in 3.2 million chance of being won, while the second had a 1 in 5.2 million chance of being won.

According to Lotto Analyst, both jackpots were paid out as annuities, with a total of (dollar)218,000 paid out each year after taxes were deducted by 20%.

Adams paid off bills and set up a fund to pay for her daughter’s college tuition after winning her first prize, in addition to purchasing a new car and giving gifts to those close to her.

After winning her first grand prize, Adams increased her weekly ticket purchases from (dollar)25 to (dollar)100 per week, but now that she has won twice, she says, “I’m going to quit playing.”

According to reports, she felt like she “couldn’t go anywhere without being recognized” and that her privacy had been violated.

While some of her friends and family were ecstatic for her and her newfound fortune, others were not.

She opted to buy – and later sell – the convenience store where she had worked instead of using her winnings to study music and eventually open a music store.

Adams tried to choose more carefully among the many requests she had received after giving away substantial portions of her winnings, though even when the money was given to acquaintances in the form of a loan, many of the recipients felt no obligation to repay their debt.

Adams had spent her winnings by 2012, after losing money on slot machines in Atlantic City casinos and a string of failed business deals.

“Winning the lottery isn’t always what it seems,” she said, despite the fact that she is now said to be living in a trailer.

“I was the winner of the American dream, but I was also the loser.”

It had been a particularly difficult descent.

“It’s known as the bottom of the barrel.”

“Everyone was after my money.”

Everyone had their hand extended.

‘No,’ was the only English word I ever learned.

“I wish I could do it all over again.”

Adams, who also lost money at the slot machines in Atlantic City, says, “I’d be a lot smarter about it now.”

