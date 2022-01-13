I won the lottery TWICE in the space of five months after purchasing scratch cards from the SAME store.

James Courtemanche, 43, of Ontario, is overjoyed after winning over £110,000 in cash from two tickets purchased at the Minnow Lake Kwik Way in Sudbury, Canada.

He was stunned when he won (dollar)88,888 (£51,883) in 2021, only to win (dollar)100,000 (£58,369) this year.

“I couldn’t believe it happened again,” James explained.

“I was taken aback, but then I remembered that good things come in threes, so I’m prepared for the next.”

Before returning home and making the life-changing discovery, James purchased an Instant Wild 8 ticket from his local store.

He couldn’t believe his good fortune, but he double-checked the prize by using the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation app to check the ticket.

He’d only gone to Canada’s lottery headquarters in August to claim his winnings from an earlier purchase at Minnow Lake Kwik Way on Brancroft Drive.

Before purchasing his second ticket from the same store, he used his Instant Money Match card to seal his first jackpot’s fate.

With travel restrictions in place all over the world, James is waiting to make vacation plans.

“With the current pandemic, now is not the time to make plans,” he said.

From my first winnings, I’m still waiting to book a trip.”

It comes as a Florida woman defied the odds to win a second (dollar)1 million casino jackpot, just three weeks after winning a (dollar)1 million jackpot at the same casino.

The odds of winning each jackpot are 60 million to one, which means the chances of winning it twice are 3.6 quadrillion to one.