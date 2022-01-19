I work as a flight attendant, and there’s a clever way to order drinks that aren’t on the menu.

A LOT of Brits enjoy having a drink on the plane to kick off their vacation.

A flight attendant has revealed a clever way to order alcoholic beverages that aren’t on the menu – and you might be able to get your favorite drink.

It’s just a matter of knowing what to ask for, as she demonstrated how simple it is to make your own in-flight cocktail.

Rach Sullivan posted a video on Tiktok in which she created a cocktail by combining alcohol and juice.

If you have a favorite cocktail that isn’t on the menu, you can order the ingredients and make it at home.

Rach made a drink she called “the dude wearing the Hawaiian shirt in 21E” by mixing rum, ginger ale, cranberry apple cocktail, and orange juice in the first video.

She admitted in the comments section that it was named after a passenger.

She then made a second video in which she made the “Unknown destination” drink by combining tea, gin, and apple juice.

The videos have received over 230,000 views from people eager to follow her advice.

“Definitely trying this,” one person wrote, while another added, “I’m trying that on my flight next week!”

Before placing your drink order on your next flight, you should exercise caution.

Cabin crew know everything they need to know about a passenger based on their drink orders, according to a flight attendant.

The five drinks you should never order on a flight, as well as the one you should.

How to get extra drinks on a plane, according to a flight attendant