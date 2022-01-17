I work as a flight attendant, and these are the four most annoying questions passengers ask me all the time.

A FLIGHT attendant has revealed the four most irritating questions passengers ask him on a regular basis.

Tommy Cimato, who has 460,000 followers on Tiktok, has taken to the platform to vent his frustration.

He revealed that he is frequently asked four vexing questions while on the job.

When passengers asked if the flight was full, he said the first question irritated him.

“Half the time I don’t know,” he explained, “and if you ask, I’m probably just going to say yes because it’s usually the case.”

“Another good one is, ‘Am I going to make my connecting flight?'” he continued.

“Another good one is, ‘Am I going to make my connecting flight?'” he continued.

“I can give you a solid answer if you give me more information before you ask that question.”

“Here’s a general tip: if you’re worried about missing a connecting flight, book each flight with a couple of hours between them so you don’t have to worry if you’re delayed.”

“Here’s another good one: ‘Could you please inform my next flight to wait for me?’

“I can’t do that because I don’t have the authority.”

I’d do it if I could, but I can’t, especially since we’re 30,000 feet above the ground.

“I’m sorry, but I can’t call anyone because the phones don’t work and you can’t use them up there.”

Finally, he was asked if he had ever visited the Mile High Club, to which he replied that he would “answer in another video.”

The video has received over 300,000 views, and another airport employee commented that they, too, have been subjected to inane questions.

“Oh my gosh, the questions we get at the gate as well!” wrote one gate agent.

“At the gate, with a big screen with the destination and flight number – ‘this is the gate for that flight?'” said someone else.

“Exactly!” said the gatekeeper.

Other flight attendants have admitted that irritable passengers irritate them as well.

Some cabin crew members revealed the most annoying things passengers do on flights, including the worst thing you can do while flying, according to a Ryanair flight attendant.

Another flight attendant explained that they have a scar on their arm as a result of the annoying thing that passengers do all the time.