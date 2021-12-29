I work as a hotel cleaner, and these are the kinds of things we despise when visitors do them.

I work as a hotel cleaner, and these are the things that irritate us.

When you’re staying in a hotel, it’s easy to overlook things like making your bed and keeping the floor clean.

Have you ever considered the employee who is responsible for cleaning up your messes?

A hotel cleaner has revealed what she wishes guests would do to make her job easier.

Lykke Marie Rosenberg has taken to the question and answer site Quora to offer advice to hotel guests.

“I’m currently working as a hotel housekeeper, and here are some things I wish guests would do,” she wrote.

“While you’re there, keep the room tidy.

As in, don’t leave your clothes, trash, or undies on the hotel room floor or on the bed.

“I understand that you’re the guest and that you can’t wait to get outside, but you brought a suitcase, so please use it.”

Is it really necessary for the housekeeper to touch my used thong in order to make the bed?

“And don’t whine about the floors not being vacuumed when your mess makes cleaning impossible for me.”

“Please respect check in/check out,” she added.

You have no idea how stressful and exhausting it is to wait for that one room to leave so I can get back on track.

“Please notify reception in advance if you will be late checking out so that I am aware.”

“And please, every day, leave your rooms for at least a few hours so that I can clean them.

When you’re in the room all day, don’t complain about the cleanliness, the lack of toilet paper, or the lack of new towels.

“I knock, and you say you don’t require housekeeping – well, to each his own, mate.”

“Oh, and if I knock on your door and find you there, don’t be mean to me.”

Some people are offended, but that is my job.”

Lykke’s last request was for guests to dispose of their trash.

“Put your trash in the garbage can,” she simply wrote.

While it may seem simple enough to throw your trash away and be courteous to staff, one former hotel cleaner has higher standards for visitors.

They claimed that you are a bad hotel guest if you do not empty your bin, strip your sheets, or empty your water bottles.

Another ex-hotel cleaner explained why you shouldn’t make your bed before leaving.

