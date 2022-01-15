I make £160 per day waiting in line for the wealthy as a professional queuer.

Freddie Beckitt, 31, claims to have honed queuing “down to a fine art” and “resists the urge to barge to the front” as a result of being a Londoner.

The seasoned waiter, who has saint-like patience, has been at the job for three years while also working as a historical fiction author.

The majority of Freddie’s queuing jobs, he claims, have been for highly popular and sought-after events such as exhibitions at the Vandamp;A and performances at the Apollo – from clients willing to spend money.

“I worked eight hours for a job queuing for a group of very well-to-do people in their mid-sixties for the Vandamp;A’s Christian Dior exhibition,” he explained.

“The queue was only three hours long, but they asked me to pick up their tickets and wait for them, so I only had hours to spend perusing the Vandamp;A museum for £20 an hour, which was fantastic!”

He claims that his clients range from busy young families to older pensioners, and that he has had to wait in the freezing cold in the dead of winter on occasion, but that the summer is his busiest season because of large events and exhibitions.

“I also queue for seasonal and Christmas shopping,” he adds, “but big events that people are aware of in advance are usually when they think to book me in to save time.”

Freddie uses Taskrabbit to advertise his skills, which include pet sitting, packing, moving assistance, errands, and gardening, in order to supplement his income.

He explained, “Honestly, it just happened by stretching around here, there, and everywhere.”

“You can list a variety of odd jobs on Taskrabbit, and clients can pick and choose from the roles you’ve listed.”

“They had a bunch of low-skilled jobs listed, and when I saw one, I thought it was the easiest job ever!”

“Unfortunately, I don’t think I’ll be able to charge more than £20 per hour, and it requires no skill or even effort!”

“However, it gives me a lot of earning flexibility and allows me to fit it into my writing schedule.”

“My friends and family find it amusing, but they are not surprised.”

Despite the fact that he has landed his dream job, he claims he won’t be able to do it full time because lines rarely last more than a few hours.

One client wrote, “Freddie was super prompt and sorted out everything with no problem at all.”

“I told him to get the keys and come back later,” says the narrator.

