I work at Disney World, and there’s one question I wish people wouldn’t ask.

A DISNEY employee has revealed the one question guests ask them – and how much they wish they didn’t.

The annoying question occurs during the Jungle Cruise ride, according to the cast member, who claims to work at Disney theme parks.

Worse, they claimed that TikTok was to blame for the question, as a fake video claimed that park employees had secret maps.

“Someone on TikTok said Jungle Cruise has the maps and that they should ask for them…and we don’t,” they wrote.

“Now we’re dealing with guests who insist that we DO have them and that we’re lying to them because we’re lazy.”

Many passengers claimed to have received free maps showing the jungle route when they exited the ride in 2020.

Guests frequently accuse them of being lazy because the cast member claims they no longer have these.

Reddit users warned that they were unlikely to be distributed again.

“They used to hand them out at the little podium at the exit of the ride, but I looked for the podium the other day and it wasn’t there, so I’m not sure if they still hand them out or not,” one person wrote.

Other secrets of the park have been revealed by Disney employees as well.

According to a former employee, the park with the tallest castle has secret underground corridors through which staff travel.

Another cast member stated that they have strict rules when it comes to dressing up as their characters, but that they are allowed to wear ‘Disney moustaches.’

Other Disney secrets include why the bins are always painted green and why “staff cats” kill rodents at night.

A former Disney employee also revealed some of the park’s secrets, including why the restrooms in Animal Kingdom are the only ones with doors.