I work at Trader Joe’s, and your child could win a surprise prize if they discover a hidden item in the store.

Employees at TRADER Joe’s have revealed the best-kept secret in most stores.

It turns out that employees at stores across the country are secretly playing a game of hide and seek with every child who walks through the door.

According to the kitchn, employees hide a stuffed animal for children somewhere in most stores.

A prize, such as a lollipop, is given to a child who finds the hidden toy.

The heartwarming secret was revealed on Reddit by a user claiming to be a manager at a Trader Joe’s.

“There’s a stuffed animal of some sort in every store.”

The alleged manager wrote, “It’s really just for kids to run around and find the missing animal, and then they get a treat.”

“It appears to be a hit with the kids, and it appears to be a hit with the parents as well.

So I’m guessing the store you’re talking about sells lobsters.”

Meanwhile, the information has been confirmed by Trader Joe’s.

“I can’t say there’s one in every store,” public relations director Kendra Friend-Daniel told the kitchn.

“It’s a way for kids in our store to interact with each other.”

If they find the hidden stuffed animal, they just have to tell a Crew Member and they’ll get a reward.”

And each store has a different kind of stuffed animal hidden inside.

“The type of stuffed toy and treat may vary by store,” Friend-Daniel explained, “but there’s a hidden penguin in my local Trader Joe’s, and when my daughters find it, they get a lollipop.”

So now you know to keep an eye out for a stuffed animal the next time you’re at Trader Joe’s.

